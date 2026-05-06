Papillion police launch distracted driving awareness campaign

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The Papillion Police Department is offering free yard signs and raising awareness for distracted driving after recent accidents.



The Papillion Police Department is launching a distracted driving awareness campaign following recent accidents, including two children struck by cars while walking to school.

More than 315,000 people were injured in distracted driving accidents in 2024, and Lt. Kurt McClannan said phone use, eating, and other in-car distractions are all dangerous behind the wheel.

Free yard signs are available at the Papillion Police Department through the end of the month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Papillion Police Department is launching a new campaign to reduce distracted driving in the community following recent accidents, including two children who were struck by cars while walking to school.

The campaign's message is direct: your attention saves lives.

More than 315,000 people were injured in distracted driving accidents in 2024, according to the department. Lt. Kurt McClannan said the problem extends well beyond Papillion.

McClannan said phone use behind the wheel can mirror the behavior of an impaired driver.

"I would frequently be behind a car that I was sure was a drunk driver, they could not maintain their lane, they would go fast then slow, they were showing all the signs of an impaired driver and I would pull them over and they would not be impaired, they would be on their phone," McClannan said.

While phone use is often the first distraction that comes to mind, McClannan said eating, applying makeup, or reaching for something inside the car can be just as dangerous.

Neighbors can pick up free yard signs at the Papillion Police Department through the end of the month.

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