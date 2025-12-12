Papillion stores fight to finish year strong after weather disrupts Small Business Saturday

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – "We are about 75% of where we would like to be at this point. If we have a good weekend and a good week we should just about be caught up," DaRonn Washington, owner of The Book Nook said.



Papillion businesses lost a major revenue day due to winter weather.

Local stores like The Book Nook are adjusting hours and planning events to recover lost revenue during the holiday season.

Business owners are relying on community support over the next two weekends to finish the year strong.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Downtown Papillion stores have faced setbacks, particularly after Small Business Saturday was disrupted by winter weather across the Omaha metro area. The Book Nook, a local bookstore, earned only a quarter of its typical revenue that weekend.

"It's been real tough year for a lot of businesses," said Daronn Washington, owner of The Book Nook.

Washington has adjusted store hours and plan special events to help recoup lost revenue. The business is currently operating at about 75% of where it should be at this point in the year.

The holiday season is critical for many small retailers. Mama Winky's Boutique relies on the holidays to generate 30% of its yearly revenue, making local customer support essential.

"We're supporting you, please come support us. Make it a destination there's so many unique offering that you're not going to find online or big box stores," said Suzane Winkler, owner of Mama Winky's Boutique.

Despite ongoing weather challenges, business owners say community members have stepped up to provide support. Local retailers are hoping this momentum continues through the final two weekends before Christmas as they work to finish the year on a strong note.

Small businesses across every community are encouraging residents to consider them when making holiday purchases

