Papillion's 'joke house' continues to bring neighbors together 5 years later

Diane Allred started posting a daily joke five years ago.

Since then neighbors have given her joke book, items to decorate the sign and a book has even been written about it.

"And that's truly what this whole thing has been about, kindness," Allred said.

Diane Allred began posting a daily joke outside her Papillion home thinking she would only do it for a couple of weeks, maybe months. But five years later, she still writes a new joke on her whiteboard every day.

"No plans to quit, I have enough joke books to last," Allred said.

Over the years, the sign has become a staple for the Papillion neighborhood, with neighbors stepping in to help buy markers and even writing the jokes when Allred is gone, like her neighbor George Quaiver.

"You always get people honk, or yell out the window, good job keep up the good work, and I always feel a little guilty because I'm just the relief pitcher for her," Quaiver said.

Neighbors have left joke books, notes and homemade items to decorate the sign

But one gift Allred didn't expect came when a neighbor delivered an Amazon package to her door — a children's book called "Olivia's Jokes."

"And what I just love, they used my jokes," Allred said.

"It warmed my heart, but it wasn't really about writing jokes, it was about neighbors all pitched in, it was about kindness," she said.

The book highlights the connection with neighbors and how a joke board brought a community together. Allred said this is why she started doing it in the first place.

"And that's truly what this whole thing has been about, kindness, if you can make somebody smile," she said.

Allred said she and her husband plan to continue the joke board as long as they can.

