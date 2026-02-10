PLCS NJROTC program demonstrates growth and precision in annual review

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Papillion La Vista's Naval Junior ROTC program showcased precision and progress during its annual inspection by the Naval Service Training Command.



Papillion La Vista's Naval Junior ROTC program showcased precision and progress during its annual inspection by the Naval Service Training Command, demonstrating how the growing program compares to others across the Midwest.

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools NJROTC program now includes more than 100 students across two high schools. During the yearly inspection, students displayed their knowledge and team precision through various drills.

"I think we did relatively well, better than last year and that's an upward trend, every year we get a little better. That's just the standard at this point," said Arturo Deasisi, cadet lieutenant commander for PLCS NJROTC.

Students said preparing for the inspection required extensive preparation throughout the year, but the effort proved worthwhile.

The program focuses on teaching students discipline and teamwork skills. The high school continues to see enrollment growth each year as more students join the program.

"Some of them are here because they see a future for themselves in the armed forces, there are tangible benefits to putting in time into ROTC in the high school level when you enlist, but a lot of them it's simply a social outlet," said Navy Commander Adam Schlismann, senior naval science instructor for PLCS NJROTC.

During the inspection, students also received an award for unit achievement for 2025.

