PLCS opens Young Adult Transition Program building

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Students in the Young Adult Transition Program will start classes in a new, specially designed facility this week that includes an apartment setup to teach daily living skills.



PLCS opened the new Young Adult Transition Program building.

The building will be sued to teach students independent living skills.

Students start using the new building Wednesday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students in the Young Adult Transition Program will start classes in a new, specially designed facility this week that includes an apartment setup to teach daily living skills.

Alexa Carlson, who is entering her second year in the program, is excited about the new opportunities the space will provide.

"When I live on my own it will be easier instead of having to figure it all out myself," Carlson said.

The program helps students prepare for independent living, but since its inception, classes have been limited to a single room, making it difficult to teach certain practical skills.

"Now we have our own space, it's a whole different process. I am interested in learning where the classrooms are, where we will be learning and what we will be doing this year," Carlson said.

The expanded facility was necessary to meet the programs growing needs, according to Heather Post, principal of the Young Adult Transition Program.

"This building will help set the ground work for how we help our students we get ready for adult hood," Post said.

The new building is ADA accessible, ensuring all students can participate fully in the program's activities and lessons.

One of the biggest changes is an apartment setup where students can practice everyday skills essential for independent living. The facility also includes its own lunchroom where students will gain work experience.

Students will begin using the new space on Wednesday.

