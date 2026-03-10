PLCS parents bring transportation concerns to school board

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Parents say the district's current policy, which doesn't provide busing to secondary students living within four miles of their school, creates safety and logistical challenges for families.



Papillion La Vista parents are urging the school board to expand busing options for secondary students.

Under the current policy, secondary students living within four miles of their school are not provided busing; expanding coverage for middle schoolers beyond two miles would cost $1 million per year.

Parents say they will continue pushing for change and are calling for a formal busing study to reevaluate the district's transportation policy.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Parents in the Papillion La Vista School District are calling on the school board to expand busing options for secondary students, citing safety concerns and challenges for working and military families.

Neighbor Stefanie Barton first brought the concerns to the school board, and other parents have since joined her effort.

"When both adults are working full time, transportation gaps become a serious barrier," PLCS parent said.

Under the district's current policy, students who live within four miles of their school are not provided busing. Parents say that gap has forced families to find their own solutions.

"We had to create our own quote unquote bus and of course we were doing that with people we knew but we had to trust the safety of our kids with other people."

At Monday night's school board meeting, parents asked the board to reconsider the policy.

"I respectfully ask the board to reevaluate the current transportation policy for students and consider solutions that prioritize that support working and military families," Angie Fair said.

According to board member Marcus Madler, the Buildings, Grounds and Finance Committee discussed transportation at its last meeting. Changing the busing policy to provide transportation to middle schoolers living more than two miles from school would cost $1 million per year. The committee also reviewed transportation policies at other nearby districts and is continuing to look at options.

Parents say they will keep pushing for change until a solution is reached.

"I'll continue to ask the community, hey write to the board, write to doctor Rikli and let them know this is something we need for our students safety," one parent said.

Parents say they hope the board conducts a formal busing study to reevaluate the current policy.

