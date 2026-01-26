Police issue 25 citations during week-long traffic enforcement near La Vista Middle School

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) – During the week-long operation, officers observed drivers speeding through the school zone and running red lights at the intersection each morning.



La Vista and Papillion police officers conducted enhanced traffic patrols near La Vista Middle School last week after a student was struck by a vehicle, issuing five citations each day during just 30 minutes of morning drop-off time.

The joint enforcement effort came after Kyndra Bendickson's son had his foot clipped by a car while heading to school on January 7. Since the incident, parents have called for additional safety measures at the intersection near Edgewood and Giles.

"I know I appreciate, and I have talked to a lot of parents who appreciate the efforts," Bendickson said.

During the week-long operation, officers observed drivers speeding through the school zone and running red lights at the intersection each morning.

"It's incumbent on us and people driving to not try to beat that light and possibly hurt a kid or someone driving at that time," said Sgt. Bryan Mathew with the La Vista Police Department.

The citation numbers were more than expected.

"It's a big deal, it's usually a while before we end up with five citations," Mathew said.

I contacted the Papillion La Vista School District to ask if additional safety steps may be taken. District Communication Director Christopher Villareal responded that the district has nothing to contribute to the story.

Police said they will review all their data to determine if other safety measures are needed at the intersection.

