Police to patrol Papio Trail after complaints about unauthorized vehicles

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Police in Papillion will start patrolling on the Papio Trail after receiving numerous complaints about unauthorized vehicles on the trails.



• Papillion police are increasing patrols after complaints about unauthorized motorized vehicles endangering trail users.

Cyclists report near misses with motorized bikes.

Police are patrolling by bike, foot and drone to address growing safety concerns.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mike McGee, president of the Bellevue Bicycle Club, bikes on the Papio Trail every week. He says motorized bikes are a growing concern.

"It's not safe to mix walkers, cyclist, families out here with their kids with these fast paced vehicles," McGee said.

McGee says motorized bikes, ATVs and golf carts have been speeding down the trails.

The Papillion Police Department has also noticed the increase in complaints from trail users.

"Lately it seems we have had a vast number of complaints starting to come in," Police Chief Chris Whitted said.

Whitted says there have been accidents and many near misses on the trail. The trails are crowded, and when vehicles travel at 25, 30, 35, 40 miles per hour or more, it can be deadly if an accident occurs.

"Someone can be injured very badly," Whitted said.

To address the problem, the Papillion Police Department is now patrolling the trails by bike, foot and drone to help keep neighbors safe.

McGee says it's only a matter of time before someone is hurt and hopes the community can find a solution to the growing issue.

"I don't want to restrict them from doing what they enjoy while I'm doing what I enjoy, we just want to work with them in some way to come up with a proper solution," McGee said.

Electric bikes and scooters are allowed on the trails, but Whitted says neighbors should be aware of their speed while operating them. The police department is trying to keep the trails safe for everyone.

