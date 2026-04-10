Power management company Eaton announces expansion that will bring over 200 jobs to Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – An intelligent power management company is moving into an empty building on 15th Street in Bellevue, bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.



Power management company Eaton is moving into the former Blue Buffalo space in Bellevue.

The $30 million investment will bring more than 200 engineering, production, and manufacturing jobs to the city.

Production at the new facility is expected to begin in early 2027.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Eaton, a switch gear electronic manufacturer that designs and manufactures electrical equipment to power data centers, utilities, and industries, announced it is moving into the former Blue Buffalo space.

The $30 million investment will bring more than 200 engineering, production, and manufacturing jobs into the community. The city said this is not just an economic win for Bellevue, but the entire state of Nebraska.

Harrison Johnson, director of economic and community development for the City of Bellevue, said bringing in and maintaining these production jobs is important to keep Nebraska’s economic development moving.

"The fact that we are able to retain them as an employer and to expand the number of jobs represents an actual success and a bet in our community that says this is a community that is worth investing in," Johnson said.

Eaton is expected to begin production at the beginning of 2027.

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