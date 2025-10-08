Proposed development would bring 80 workforce housing units to Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The multi-family workforce housing development includes a mix of one to four-bedroom units with 120 parking stalls planned for the site.



Bellevue City Council is heard first reading of a rezoning request for an 80-unit workforce housing development.

The multi-family project would include one to four-bedroom units with 120 parking stalls.

A public hearing on the rezoning request is scheduled for Oct. 21.

A proposed development could bring affordable housing to Bellevue, with 80 workforce housing units planned for construction near Wilshire Drive and Wall Street.

The workforce housing would support families making between $40,000 to $50,000 annually. The multi-family development includes a mix of one to four-bedroom units with 120 parking stalls planned for the site.

Bellevue City Council members heard the first reading of a rezoning request Tuesday night that would allow developers to move forward with the project.

Carolyn Pospisil with Housing Foundation for Sarpy County said developments like this could address the county's affordable housing shortage and support continued growth in Sarpy County.

"The general person is working family that just can't make rents work that are out there and even when they can make rents work there aren't enough at that level," Pospisil said.

I spoke with neighbors in the area who expressed concerns about the proposed development causing traffic issues. They also said there are too many units planned for the size of the project site.

Bellevue City Council has approved the redevelopment plan for the use of tax increment financing.

A public hearing for the rezoning is scheduled for Oct. 21.

