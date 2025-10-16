Ralston begins phase 2 of major downtown renovation project

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Ralston has started phase two of its five-point downtown remodel project, bringing significant changes and upgrades to the city's core area.



Ralston has started phase two of its five-point downtown remodel project, bringing significant changes and upgrades to the city's core area.

Crews are currently working throughout downtown Ralston as the city launches a major repair and renovation project that will transform all five points in the downtown district.

One of the most substantial components involves repairing city hall and removing existing trees to accommodate upcoming improvements, including additional parking spaces, benches and new walkways.

Jack Cheloha, Ralston's city administrator, said these enhancements have been under discussion for years as part of the city's ongoing HINGE project.

"There really a lot of exciting things going on here in Downtown Ralston and we are just happy to get it underway," Cheloha said.

The renovation will also enhance the Armed Services Memorial by adding benches and an eternal flame.

Additionally, the remodel will make city hall fully ADA accessible for all residents and visitors.

Cheloha acknowledged hearing concerns from residents about removing trees, but emphasized that the city plans to plant additional trees once construction is complete. The city will also be adding more trees to the local dog park.

Officials hope to complete most of the work before Ralston's Independence Day celebration.

