Ralston breaks ground on Independence Day Square remodel in honor of community member

Changes are coming to downtown Ralston as the city breaks ground on a major remodel of Independence Day Square, funded by a generous gift from a late community member.

The city recently began construction on the square near Main Street and Miller Avenue, which will feature a new gazebo, plaza area and water fountain. The project honors La Donna Johnson, a Ralston resident who donated $7.5 million to the city for economic growth before she passed away.

Ralston Mayor Donald Groesser said he's excited to see the project begin and hopes the new space will draw people downtown to be part of the community.

"I was with her when she was getting ready to pass away. I went to her room and he said 'Mayor I trust you to get this job done and I'll know you take care of my money and make a benefit to the city the most you can make.' So it is a really honor to make this happen," Groesser said.

According to the city, Johnson's gift provided crucial funding for the city's Hinge Project, a plan to develop the Ralston area around 72nd and Main streets.

