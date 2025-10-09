Ralston completes $300,000 Adams Park renovation with new playgrounds and pickleball court

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – The renovations include two new playgrounds designed for different ages and a new half basketball court that can be converted into a pickleball court.



Two new playgrounds have been added to park.

The makeover cost about $300,000.

The city also added new landscaping to the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ralston has finished a nearly $300,000 makeover of Adams Park, bringing new recreational opportunities that residents have been requesting for years.

The renovations include two new playgrounds designed for different age groups – one for preschoolers and another for school-age children. The park also features a new half basketball court that can be converted into a pickleball court.

"We really think to have green space, parks and equipment available really helps keep the mindset of our residents energized, it gives them space to get out and relax," Cheloha said.

The city also planted new trees and updated landscaping throughout the area as part of the comprehensive renovation project.

Funding for the park improvements came through grants from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as well as city resources.

Neighbors interested in trying pickleball can borrow equipment from the Ralston Library to use on the new court.

