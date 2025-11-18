Ralston High School hosts annual Thanksgiving lunch for community seniors

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Ralston High School hosted over 350 community seniors for a free Thanksgiving meal, continuing a district tradition that brings together students, staff and the community.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ralston High School hosted over 350 community seniors for a free Thanksgiving meal, continuing a district tradition that combines food with live entertainment from student performers.

The annual event filled the high school's gym with seniors enjoying both the meal and performances from the Ralston High School band and show choir. District principals and administration staff served the food while students showcased their musical and dance talents.

Laurie DeMarco, who has attended for the past four years, said she looks forward to the performances every year.

"They offer not only a delicious meal but the Ralston High School band plays and they are so good, they are near perfect, it's just really nice that Ralston puts this together for seniors," DeMarco said.

First-time attendee Judith Sanford appreciated the warm welcome she received from the school community.

"They really welcome me real good," Sanford said.

Ralston Superintendent Jason Buckingham said the event provides valuable opportunities to connect with district residents and showcase the community's support for local schools.

"We are just blessed to have this much community support and we really love our patrons and I am glad they have the confidence in us to run the schools the way that we do," Buckingham said.

Buckingham said it was exiting for attendees to see the school's brand new upgrades, which were completed earlier in the year following the district's bond project.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

