Ralston High School students help neighbors rake up leaves

RALSTON, Neb. — Students in Ralston spent their Saturday helping neighbors with fall clean-up as part of an annual community service event.

The Ralston High School National Honor Society hosted its annual "Rake Ralston" event this Saturday. Students spread out across the community to rake leaves for residents who may not be able to do it themselves.

"They're not always able to get out and rake their yards — especially when it gets colder — so being able to go out and work with them really helps them out a lot. And it's just a good thing to do," Melissa said.

In total, students raked 11 homes. The group says it's a way to support neighbors and also a chance for students to bond and get to know one another.

