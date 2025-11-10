Ralston High woodworking students help refinish tables for Applewood Hy-Vee

RALSTON,Neb. (KMTV)– A Ralston High School woodworking class is helping refinish tables at their local Applewood Hy-Vee market grill, giving students hands-on experience.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When the Applewood Hy-Vee needed help refinishing some tables in their market grill, they turned to an unexpected source: Ralston High School's woodworking class.

The collaboration came about through a Ralston High School graduate who knew the grocery store's tables needed upgrades. Now, students are getting hands-on experience while helping their community.

"We learn a lot about how to work with the wood and how to make it so there are no imperfections to make it the best it can in an environment it's going into," said Gage Grandel, a junior at Ralston High School.

For Grandel and his classmates, the project offers valuable real-world experience that could benefit their future careers.

"We can take it with us in life, if we want to do this for a job we will be ready," Grandel said.

The students are also leaving their personal mark on the project by engraving their names and graduation years on the newly refinished tables.

"It's cool opportunity, we get to show everyone what we can do," Grandel said.

Chris Hamilton, the store director at Applewood Hy-Vee, expressed excitement about seeing local students contribute to the community.

"Its just amazing to see what they are able to do and just that whole project coming together and that finish product when it's all said and done, it will be like a brand new table in there," Hamilton said.

According to the school, this project serves as a way to thank community partners who support different programs throughout the year.

