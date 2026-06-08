Ralston invites neighbors to learn about downtown redevelopment projects this Tuesday

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Ralston is hosting a town hall and open house Tuesday evening where residents can meet with developers and city leaders about several major construction projects underway in the city.



Ralston is undergoing a major downtown redevelopment, including two mixed-use housing developments — Pivot at the Hinge) and Granary West — along with infrastructure upgrades.

The city is hosting an open house and town hall Tuesday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, where neighbors can meet with developers, city council members, and Mayor Don Groesser.

City Administrator Jack Cheloha says the projects have been years in the making, and the event is meant to keep taxpayers informed as construction gets underway this summer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ralston is in the midst of a massive downtown redevelopment, with multiple major projects launching this summer — and the city wants residents to know what to expect in the coming months.

The open house and town hall begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Residents will have the chance to meet with developers for each project, along with city council members and Ralston Mayor Don Groesser.

Jody Strauch owns Out of the Box, a business located between two of the largest developments: Pivot at the Hinge, which will bring 293 apartment units to the site where Hillcrest Landing currently sits, and the Granary West development, which will add another 116 units.

Strauch said the new developments will help the city continue to grow while keeping the feel of a small town.

"We have had Out of the Box for about fourteen years and we have always embraced change and our content changes daily and I think that's a big change, but I think the Hillcrest Landing coming down is a way of the future, and I think its going to be great for Ralston," Strauch said.

City Administrator Jack Cheloha said the improvement projects have been years in the making, and now that construction is starting, the city wants to be transparent with neighbors.

"As we expend city funds we want to tell our tax payers and citizens about the projects we are doing, specifically the upgrades for Burlington Street, and the Ralston Creek and the sewer projects we need to modernize, we think it's important," Cheloha said.

At the town hall, neighbors can learn about the two mixed-use developments, the Burlington Street extension, Ralston Creek and sewer improvements, and the Ralston Creative Arts District.

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