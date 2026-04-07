Ralston neighbors raise safety concerns over neighborhood speeding as police and city seek solutions

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Ralston neighbors are raising safety concerns as drivers continue to speed through their neighborhoods.



Ralston residents are raising safety concerns about dangerous speeding in their neighborhoods.

The Ralston Police Department issued 25 citations and 31 warnings for speeding in March alone.

City officials are exploring solutions like radar speed signs, stop signs, and traffic studies to slow drivers down. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Ralston, neighbor Caleb Spradlin said with the city's narrow and curvy streets, the speeding in his neighborhood is becoming dangerous for kids and families.

"My biggest concern is one day someone is not going to be paying attention, going 40 to 50 miles an hour and slam into one of our kids," Spradlin said.

Eder Sanchez said just last year a car crashed in his front yard. With three kids at home who cross the street to play with friends, he wants something to slow these drivers down.

"It’s just scary thinking if they are looking both ways, someone coming down the street at 40 to 50 miles an hour, it’s a scary thought," Sanchez said.

In March alone, the Ralston Police Department gave out 25 citations and 31 warnings for speeding.

Deputy Chief Bryan Hanson said officers are doing what they can to slow down drivers and asks the public to help by reporting problem areas to the department.

"We know it’s an issue, we don’t want people speeding through our town, we try to enforce that as often as we can," Hanson said.

City Administrator Jack Cheloha agreed that enforcement is a priority.

"We are working on making sure enforcement is alert and ready for these types of people, we don’t want these speeders here, we don’t want dog walker or walkers to be unsafe, we need to slow it down," Cheloha said.

City staff tells me putting in speed bumps isn't possible, but they have turned to other solutions like stop signs, radar speed signs and traffic studies.

Sanchez and Spradlin are open to just about anything if it keeps their kids safe.

"It’s a great neighborhood, Ralston is a great place to raise a family but the speeding has gotten out of control," Spradlin said.

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