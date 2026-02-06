Ralston pushes for bill to keep more keno revenue as casino competition cuts city funds by 16%

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Ralston city officials are pushing for new legislation that would allow the city to keep more keno revenue, potentially bringing in an additional $250,000 annually.



Ralston city officials are pushing for new legislation that would allow the city to keep more keno revenue, potentially bringing in an additional $250,000 annually.

The bill could cut annual keno funds cities give to the Department of Revenue from 2% to 1%.

The proposed bill would reduce the amount of keno revenue cities must send to the state by half. Currently, Ralston sends a portion of its keno earnings to Nebraska's general fund.

"I think it's a fair ask. It's really not going to cost the state that much and it would really benefit all the cities in Nebraska that have keno operation," Ralston Mayor Donald Groesser said.

Ralston has experienced a 16% decline in keno revenue since Warhorse Omaha Casino opened. The mayor said keeping more of that revenue would help fund community improvement projects.

The city uses keno funds for community betterment projects, including the ongoing improvement work on Main Street.

Neighboring La Vista has also felt the impact of large casino operations, seeing a 9.5% decrease in keno wagering. Meanwhile, the state has brought in more money from these casino operations.

Groesser said the additional revenue would allow Ralston to expand its community projects and better serve residents.

