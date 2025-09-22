Ralston students get new kicks in Sneakers 4 Students event

Students in Ralston got the chance to get some new kicks thanks to Pursuit and Ralston Public Schools.

More than 250 pairs of donated shoes were handed out this year.

Haircuts and family fun also provided at Sunday's event.

More than 250 pairs of shoes were distributed to students during the annual Sneakers for Students event at The Granary in Ralston.

The community initiative, now in its fifth year, brings together Pursuit and Ralston Public Schools to help students who may be struggling financially get new footwear for the school year.

Beyond shoes, the event also offered free haircuts for children, providing additional support for families facing financial challenges.

"For businesses and people that have raised funding in our community to come together and do something like this, we believe it's very valuable to the family in tough times, but it's also invaluable for them to know that the community really cares about them," said Matt Prose, the lead pastor at Glow Church.

According to the Ralston Public Schools Director of External Relations, donations have increased each year since the program began. School officials say they look forward to partnering with Pursuit annually for this community outreach effort.

The event demonstrates the ongoing collaboration between local businesses and educational institutions to support students and families in the Ralston community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

