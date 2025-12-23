Ralston's Bushwackers to close, Guitars and Cadillacs taking over

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Bushwackers will close its doors on January 11 after serving as a community staple for several decades. The popular venue will be replaced by Guitars and Cadillacs, a well-known country music venue.



Bushwackers, a longtime country music bar in Ralston, will close its doors on January 11 after serving as a community staple for several decades. The popular venue will be replaced by Guitars and Cadillacs, a well-known country music establishment that previously operated in Omaha for over 20 years.

The announcement has surprised many in the community, though neighbors say they're excited about what's to come.

"It's definitely a surprise," said Kaylie Westcott.

"They have been around forever," said Lydyia Redmond.

John Nunnenkamp, owner of Good Life Candle and Craft on Main Street, said he's sad to see the staple go.

"Bushwackers has been around for a long time it has a good name, it's been a popular name in Ralston," Nunnenkamp said.

While Nunnenkamp says Bushwackers will be missed, he's optimistic about the incoming business.

"I thought bushwhackers was great sorry to see them go, but if Guitars and Cadillacs is gonna keep revitalizing this area and bring more people downtown I'm all for that," he said.

Guitars and Cadillacs operated in Omaha for more than two decades before closing in 2003. The music venue was originally planning to return to West Omaha last year, but when those plans fell through, the owners found the Bushwackers location in Ralston.

Gordon Whitten, owner of Bushwackers, said the transition is bittersweet.

"It will be a bitter sweet day for a lot of customers, Bushwackers has been around for several decades," Whitten said. "We expect this to be an enhancement to the county Music scene in Omaha and definitely a good thing over the long run for customers, employees, and the community."

Whitten said Guitars and Cadillacs plans to make significant interior improvements and bring features that customers have been requesting.

"I'm pretty sure it's going to be pretty successful," Wescott said.

Guitars and Cadillacs is scheduled to open in March 2026.

