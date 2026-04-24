Ralston's Oakhill Pool to remain closed for another summer as board struggles to fund costly repairs

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – The Oakhill Pool in Ralston will remain empty for at least another summer as the neighborhood pool board struggles to raise enough money for costly repairs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Oakhill Pool in Ralston will remain empty for at least another summer as the neighborhood pool board struggles to raise enough money for costly repairs.

After operating for over 60 years, the pool was forced to close last year because of mounting repair needs and a lack of funding. A year later, the pool sits in the exact same condition, leaving neighbors wondering what will happen next.

Oakhill Pool board members spent the summer fundraising to reopen the facility in the future. However, board members tell KMTV they have not raised enough money and remain unsure if or when the pool will reopen.

Despite the setback, board members tell me they have not given up hope. They are still applying for grants and reaching out to donors to save the neighborhood pool.

In the meantime, a board member tells KMTV they plan to clean up the area soon and remove the standing water currently in the pool.

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