Registered sex offender banned from multiple Omaha metro school districts after approaching students

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – A registered sex offender has been banned from multiple Omaha metro school districts after approaching female students and trespassing on school properties over the past several months.



Registered sex offender Nyoak K. Nyoak was banned from Ralston High School after approaching female students and asking for their social media information.

Nyoak is now banned from Ralston, OPS, Bellevue, and PLCS properties, and school officials urge anyone who sees him on school grounds to call the police immediately.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A registered sex offender has been banned from multiple Omaha metro school districts after approaching female students and trespassing on school properties over the past several months.

Earlier this month, Ralston Public Schools sent a letter to families stating Nyoak K. Nyoak was seen approaching several female students during dismissal at Ralston High School. The district said Nyoak asked the students for their social media information. The school immediately had him leave the property and banned him from returning.

Police told me this is not the first time Nyoak has gone to a school since registering as a sex offender.

In an email I obtained, Nyoak is described as possibly recording girls at Blue Stem Middle School back in October of 2025. Omaha Public Schools banned and barred him from all district properties following the incident.

Bellevue police told me Nyoak was also seen at Bryan High School after school hours in December. Since he is banned from school properties, he was cited for trespassing.

In early March, Papillion police said he was reported at two different PLCS sporting events.

Nyoak is now banned from PLCS, Bellevue Public Schools, OPS, and Ralston school grounds. School districts told me if neighbors see Nyoak on school grounds, they should immediately contact the police.

Nebraska law does not automatically ban all registered sex offenders from school grounds. Restrictions are set on a case-by-case basis, and cities can add ordinances for tighter rules.

KMTV met with Colleen Brazil, vice president of children's services at Project Harmony, to learn how parents can help teens stay safe.

"It’s important for parents to be vigilant and just have open communication with their children — not only when they think something happened — but to stay alert to what’s going on in their child’s life," Brazil said.

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