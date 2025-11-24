Santa arrives in La Vista this Sunday for holiday tree lighting and month-long holiday festivities

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) – La Vista kicks off its holiday celebration this Sunday with Santa's arrival and a tree lighting ceremony at Central Park.



Santa's parade begins at 1 p.m., travels through town with elves, and ends at Central Park for tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m.

December events include Christmas market on the 6th, Santa visits on December 5, 9 and 12, and pet-friendly workshop event on the 13.

Children can write letters to Santa using special mailbox outside Santa's workshop from Sunday through December 13.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Santa will roll into town at 1 p.m., making his way through the community with his elves before arriving at Central Park for the tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. The park is already decorated for the holiday season.

Mitch Beaumont, communication and marketing manager for the City of La Vista, said city staff has spent months preparing for the event.

"Our community events mean a lot to employees and a lot to community. It's the small gestures that La Vista has become known for over the years and we are really proud of them and really proud to keep them going," Beaumont said.

The city has scheduled events throughout December, including a Christmas market on December 6. Children can visit with Santa on December 5, 9 and 12.

A pet-friendly event will take place at the workshop on December 13.

Starting Sunday, children can write letters to Santa and mail them through a special mailbox outside Santa's workshop until December 13.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

