Sarpy County families brace for SNAP benefit cuts as food pantries see surge in demand

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Chandler Cochrene is a mom of four children — Kaydyn, Annistyn, Bearett and Ari. Two of her children have special medical needs, so while her husband works, she homeschools them at home.

She relies on SNAP benefits to help feed her family.

"Without it makes things hard, it makes things near impossible and we have four of them to take care of so there is always something that they need so it's just a constant battle," Cochrene said.

Now, facing the reality that next month's help won't arrive, Cochrene is already making tough choices.

"Losing it in November, with Christmas coming we are going to have to pick between groceries and Christmas presents, and obviously we have to feed our family," Cochrene said.

As parents like Cochrene try to find new ways to provide food for their families, they are turning to food pantries for help, like Neighborgood Pantry in Papillion. But Neighborgood has already seen an increase in need they haven't experienced before, and as November approaches, they say they are preparing for the impact.

Since the shutdown began, Melissa Nelson, the executive director of Neighborgood, said her nonprofit food pantry has seen a 35% jump in people seeking help.

"With the influx of families coming in donations aren't keeping up with that so everything comes in it's gone within a week. We are just doing the best we can," Nelson said.

Neighborgood is preparing for the worst. In Sarpy County, as many as 8,000 households could lose benefits.

"That's just going to put an overload on all the pantries that are here to help and everyone is going to be doing the best they can," Nelson said.

For families like Cochrene's, the uncertainty is overwhelming.

"I'm definitely nervous, if it doesn't come back I don't know what we will do," Cochrene said.

Meanwhile, local nonprofit Lift Up Sarpy says it's been reaching out to elected leaders and local supporters to find resources and funding for neighbors in the community as the shutdown continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

