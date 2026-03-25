Sarpy County first responders and municipal workers honored with a free hot meal at Papillion Hy-Vee

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV)– The annual event, which began in 2019, honors first responders and municipal workers for keeping neighbors safe. Workers and first responders filled two dining rooms at the Hy-Vee.

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County and city workers, along with first responders from across Sarpy County, gathered for a free hot meal at the Shadow Lake Hy-Vee in Papillion.

The annual event, which began in 2019, honors first responders and municipal workers for keeping neighbors safe. Workers and first responders filled two dining rooms at the Hy-Vee.

“It’s just a great opportunity to celebrate the employees of Sarpy County, Papillion, La Vista, Bellevue, Gretna. They go out and take care of the roads and take care of us, our first responder, to make sure we can we going safely,” David Klug, vice president of the Sarpy County Board of Comissioners said.

Last year, the annual meal took place during a snowstorm. Organizers were thankful to see the amount of workers who were able to make it this year.

