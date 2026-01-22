Sarpy County gets its first heating designated center as church opens doors during extreme cold

BELLEVUE, Neb. — All Seasons Church and Foundation is opening its doors this weekend and throughout the winter to provide shelter when dangerous temperatures hit the metro area.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sarpy County residents experiencing homelessness now have a place to stay warm during extreme cold weather, as a local church becomes the county's first heating center.

Dave Gifford, founder of All Seasons, said the need exists in Sarpy County, and not everyone can travel to heating centers in Omaha.

"Give them a place where they can spend a few hours where they are warm and safe and don't have to worry about the elements," Gifford said.

The heating center will do more than provide warmth. Gifford said staff will connect visitors with resources and provide case work services.

The center is also offering hats, gloves, socks and coats for neighbors in need, along with food and water during extremely cold days. The organization has already distributed over 300 coats.

For those who need to use the heating center when staff isn't present, Gifford said a phone number will be posted on the door for people to call.

The heating center is located near Harvell and Kayleen Drive.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

