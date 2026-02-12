Sarpy County Museum closes permanently after announcing repairs

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Sarpy County Museum has permanently closed its doors after initially announcing a temporary closure for repairs just two months ago.



Sarpy County Museum permanently closed after initially announcing temporary repairs, citing structural concerns and financial constraints

Museum raised $1 million of a planned $15 million capital campaign and bought land in Papillion in 2023, but the site remains empty

Historical society plans to continue operations through digital content and pop-up exhibits while pursuing a new heritage center



The Sarpy County Museum has permanently closed its doors after initially announcing a temporary closure for repairs just two months ago, leaving neighbors wondering about the fate of artifacts and the museum's future plans.

The museum announced Monday that the building would close permanently, citing financial and structural concerns that made repairs unfeasible.

When reporter Greta Goede heard about the closure, she called and emailed the museum and historical society. Initially KMTV was told someone would be in contact with us soon. When we didn't hear back, we decided to reach out to others for answers.

A visit to the museum revealed that everything remains inside, but a sign on the door indicates it's closed for repairs. According to the museum's website, it wouldn't be financially responsible to make repairs to the building, and structural concerns necessitated the closure.

The City of Bellevue confirmed they own the building. While the museum handles minor repairs, the city would be responsible for major structural work.

In 2022, the museum announced a $15 million capital campaign for a new building at 90th and 370 in Papillion. After raising $1 million, the museum purchased land in 2023. However, the site remains empty despite a sign reading "Future Home of the Sarpy County Museum."

According to the museum's website, the historical society will continue sharing history through digital content, community programs, pop-up exhibits and public events. The board of directors is actively pursuing plans for a new heritage center, though there's no mention of the Papillion land.

City officials said they hope that the museum will remain within Bellevue and said they want to work with the museum to make that happen.

