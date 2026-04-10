Sarpy County Museum extends the deadline for neighbors to request the return of their loaned artifacts

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Sarpy County Historical Society is extending the deadline for neighbors to request the return of their loaned artifacts following the closure of the Sarpy County Museum.



The Sarpy County Museum closed in February due to structural concerns, prompting neighbors to request their loaned artifacts back.

The historical society extended the deadline to claim items to April 30 after neighbors voiced concerns over the original one-week timeline.

Neighbors can submit requests online or by phone, and any unclaimed items will be stored, used in traveling exhibits, or sent to other regional museums.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Sarpy County Historical Society is extending the deadline for neighbors to request the return of their loaned artifacts following the sudden closure of the Sarpy County Museum.

After hearing concerns that the original one-week timeline was not enough time, the historical society announced on April 7 that the deadline is extended until April 30. Initially, a March 31 Facebook post stated neighbors had until April 10 to make their requests.

The museum announced its sudden closure in February due to structural concerns with the building, prompting neighbors to ask for their artifacts back.

Neighbors can submit a request form on the Sarpy County Museum website. They can also call the museum and leave their name, phone number, and a brief description of the loaned artifact.

According to the historical society, items not picked up will be used for traveling exhibits, put in storage, or distributed to other museums around the region.

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