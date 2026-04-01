Sarpy County Museum sets an April 10 deadline for neighbors to claim loaned artifacts

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – The Sarpy County Historical Society is reminding neighbors they have until April 10 to request the return of items loaned to the Sarpy County Museum.

Neighbors have until April 10 to request the return of items loaned to the Sarpy County Museum.

Artifacts left behind will be loaned to other regional museums, added to a traveling exhibit, or stored.

Future plans: The historical society will use the current building until Jan. 1, 2027, while they sort items and plan for a new museum.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Sarpy County Historical Society is reminding neighbors they have until April 10 to request the return of items loaned to the Sarpy County Museum.

Reporter Greta Goeede has been covering the closure of the museum for almost two months. This week, the historical society posted a message on Facebook instructing people to contact them or fill out a return request on their website no later than April 10.

KMTV was also told that if neighbors miss this deadline, they should still reach out to the historical society about their loaned artifacts.

In a Facebook comment, the historical society stated that items not returned or claimed will be placed on loan to other museums in the region, and others will be part of a traveling exhibit. Additional items will be stored away while the historical society makes plans for a new museum.

KMTV has not been told where or when a new museum will open.

The historical society will continue to use the current building until Jan. 1, 2027, as they sort through items.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

