Sarpy County organizations, churches provide free meals for families struggling during government shutdown

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Sarpy County organizations and churches are serving free dinners to families struggling during the government shutdown.



The next dinner is this Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Overland Hills Church in Papillion.

Sarpy County organizations are stepping up to help families struggling with food insecurity during the government shutdown by providing free community dinners.

Families like Tamara Crees are still figuring out how to afford groceries on top of all other expenses without SNAP benefits.

"I'm a single mom I can only work during school hours so there's not a lot of income coming in. He notices the cupboards getting bare," Crees said.

Sarpy County organizations didn't want families like Crees' to worry about how they were going to feed their families, so they made a plan to serve up hot meals to neighbors struggling from the shutdown.

"Anybody can come down and just get free meal and relax and not have to stress about what they are going to do for dinner tonight and just enjoy the company of family and neighbors," said Dave Gifford, founder of All Seasons Foundation.

Gifford says food insecurity was already an issue in Bellevue before the shutdown. Now with families losing SNAP and others not receiving a paycheck, the need has hit an all-time high.

"We are just trying to serve families and people in need right now with everything going on," Gifford said.

For Crees, the free meal takes one thing off her plate.

"I'm so grateful for it, without the extra help you never know what will happen," Crees said.

The organizations plan to serve dinners through the holiday season. Neighbors can get a free meal this Saturday at Overland Hills Church in Papillion from 5 to 7 p.m. The next dinner at the Lighthouse will be November 19th.

For more information on the free dinners click here.

