Sarpy County seniors stretch budgets as thousands face losing SNAP benefits

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) – 8,000 Sarpy County households could lose SNAP benefits during government shutdown as residents prepare to stretch limited food budgets.



Thousands of Sarpy County residents face losing SNAP benefits as the government shutdown continues, forcing families to stretch every dollar and meal while searching for alternative food sources.

Diane Gottsch, a Gretna resident in her 70s, is already preparing to make her limited resources last longer. After paying all her bills, Gottsch says she only has around $100 left over each month.

"It's tough, you just hang on to what you have and try to go by," Gottsch said.

Now she's trying to find ways to make that money last so she has something to eat.

"I hope that they sign the bill or do whatever is necessary so the American people aren't starving. There's people that have families that depend on this," Gottsch said.

Approximately 8,000 households around Sarpy County won't be receiving their SNAP benefits for the month of November if Congress can't pass a spending bill. The situation has led to increased visits to local food pantries as residents seek help.

Gottsch says it's hard to see so many people struggling and hopes lawmakers find a deal soon to restore the critical food assistance program that many families depend on for basic nutrition.

