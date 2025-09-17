Sarpy County to hold public hearing on property tax changes

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Bellevue University's Criss Auditorium.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sarpy County neighbors may have received pink postcards showing estimated property tax changes.

Neighbors can attend the public hearing Thursday night to learn more about the budgeting process.

The county is hosting the meeting for neighbors who have concerns about their property tax notices. Neighbors will have the opportunity to ask questions and make public comments before cities and school districts adopt the levy for next year.

