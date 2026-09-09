Sarpy County unveils new transportation plan to guide decades of future growth

Sarpy County has a decades-long road plan. The Central Sarpy Road Network Plan will guide future roadway improvements for the area between 132nd Street and 84th Street and from Schram Road to Platteview Road, with a focus on corridor capacity and protecting land needed for future roads. A 3-phase sewer expansion will unlock 44,000 acres for development. With the first phase already complete, the project will extend sewer access from Highway 50 near Springfield to the Missouri River, opening land for future neighborhoods, businesses, schools and parks. Community input is driving the conversation. More than 200 residents turned out for the open house — the largest turnout Commissioner Don Kelly has seen — signaling strong public interest in how Sarpy County grows.

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PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County officials have unveiled a new long-term transportation plan aimed at guiding roadway improvements and supporting future development across the region.

The Central Sarpy Road Network Plan is a decades-long initiative to support safe, connected and efficient travel. The plan covers the area extending from 132nd Street to 84th Street and from Schram Road to Platteview Road.

"One of the major emphasis on this study is to look at those corridors that run north, south, east west in the study area and make sure we have a plan in place for their size and their capacity and then to protect that land that we're going to need to build those roads in the future," Sarpy county Commissioner, Don Kelly said.

The plan was introduced at a recent open house where more than 200 people attended — the largest turnout Kelly said he has seen. Residents shared concerns and ideas about the county's future.

"People are worried about the streets that are going to transit their neighborhoods and their residential neighborhoods but mostly I think people are interested about what the future of Sarpy County holds," Kelly said.

The county is also moving forward with a major sewer infrastructure upgrade. The 3-phase project will bring sewer access from Highway 50 near Springfield to the Missouri River. The first phase is already complete.

"That's going to open up currently about 44,000 acres for future development which will become neighborhoods, businesses, schools parks and growth," Kelly said.

The first phase of connecting Interstate 29 to Interstate 80 is already underway. The South Sarpy Expressway Project represents a $100 million investment by the county.

