Sgt. Mad Bear Recreation Area in Sarpy County opens to the public

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – Sgt. Mad Bear Recreation Area is officially open in Sarpy County, offering a new space for outdoor activities while serving as a flood reduction reservoir.



Sgt. Mad Bear Recreation Area is officially open to the public in Sarpy County.

The site features an 84-acre park and a 17-acre reservoir designed to protect Gretna and surrounding areas from flooding.

The recreation area is named after a Pawnee Nation warrior who was the first Native American to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sgt. Mad Bear Recreation Area is officially open to the public in Sarpy County, offering a new space for outdoor activities while serving as a vital flood reduction reservoir for the city of Gretna and surrounding areas.

The site features a 17-acre flood mitigation reservoir surrounded by 84 acres of parkland. These projects are important for protecting flood-prone areas according to Papio Missouri NRD.

The recreation area honors Sgt. Mad Bear, a warrior from the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma. He was the first Native American and the second Nebraska National Guard member to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Pat Leading Fox is the head chief for the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma.

"The public is going look here, come out here and enjoy themselves. To me that is a big thing, a big deal they are going to do that, and maybe they will think who is this Mad Bear and maybe they will look into him and appreciate this more," Leading Fox said.

The lake includes accessible kayak and canoe launches, a fishing pier and picnic facilities. Neighbors are already utilizing the one-mile loop trail around the reservoir.

Renee Johnson lives nearby and spent the morning walking her dog, Bently, around the recreation area.

"It’s really nice to have something in the neighborhoods like this. We usually have to go out to Chalco which isn’t too far, but this is just so convenient and so nice," Johnson said.

The lake is not full yet, but the Papio NRD hopes spring rains will fill it quickly. Johnson is looking forward to seeing the lake full of water.

"We will be here a lot," Johnson said.

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