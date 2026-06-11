Soccer fans pack Ralston's Granary Green for FIFA World Cup opener between South Africa and Mexico

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha soccer fans packed The Granary Green in Ralston for the FIFA World Cup opener between South Africa and Mexico.



The venue's 27-foot tall screen drew neighbors in early to claim their spots for the tournament opener.

With the World Cup only taking place every four years, fans said the wait made the moment even more special.

Omaha's professional soccer team, Union Omaha, was represented at the watch party. Club president Nick Hall said the city's love for the sport continues to grow.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Soccer fans in Omaha gathered at The Granary Green in Ralston to watch the first game of the FIFA World Cup, featuring South Africa and Mexico. The venue's 27-foot tall screen drew neighbors in early to claim their spots for the tournament opener.

Fans waved flags, wore jerseys and cheered on their teams as the watch party filled with energy.

"Surrounded with people who like soccer, cheering on Mexico, obviously. Yeah, have a good time," Anabel Montes said.

With the World Cup only taking place every four years, fans said the wait made the moment even more special.

"It's just always, like, so awesome to meet people from other places and just share the sport, which is essentially what it's all about," Luis Gutierrez said.

Omaha's professional soccer team, Union Omaha, was represented at the watch party. Club president Nick Hall said the city's love for the sport continues to grow.

"Omaha is fully diving into soccer. You can see it behind me. The turnout for Team Mexico right now. Everything that's going in, Omaha is absolutely there for it," Hall said.

Even with the first watch party starting at 2 p.m. on a Thursday, fans showed up in force. Jose Munoz with La Nueva 99.5 1020 AM Radio said the World Cup draws a different kind of crowd.

"I said, the World Cup is something different? The World Cup is something that is, every four years, a lot of passion involved," Munoz said.

Hall echoed that sentiment.

"Passion is the thing that makes soccer what it is. I mean, it's unlike any other sport, one of the most watchable sports live," Hall said.

More watch parties are on the way, including one at The Granary Green and one downtown in the Capitol District for the USA vs. Paraguay match.

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