Springfield plans major upgrades for recreation area

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) – The master plan priorities include a nature-themed playground, an indoor recreation complex, pickleball courts, trails and a dog park.



Major upgrades are planned for the Springfield Creek and Trails Recreation Area to attract regional visitors.

The master plan includes a nature-themed playground, pickleball courts, a dog park and an indoor recreation complex.

The city is gathering community feedback before finalizing the plans in May. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Big upgrades are coming to the Springfield Creek Trails and Recreation Area, and neighbors are looking forward to the changes.

The goal is to make the recreation area a gateway for Springfield that will attract regional visitors. The master plan priorities include a nature-themed playground, an indoor recreation complex, pickleball courts, trails and a dog park.

The city also plans to add more parking and more trail connectivity to the businesses on Park Drive.

Springfield neighbor Justin Tangeman rides his bike around the area often, so he is looking forward to more trails being added. As a dad, the plans to build a larger recreation area for sports is something he says will be good for families in the community.

"The more we can get outdoors the better, get them away from the screen, soak up the vitamin d and get outside and play," Tangeman said.

The city is still taking feedback before adopting plans in May.

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