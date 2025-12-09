Springfield Platteview School District proposes $79.9 million bond with zero tax increase

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) – The Springfield Platteview Board of Education voted Monday night to take the proposed bond to an election.



The Springfield Platteview Board of Education voted Monday night to take the proposed bond to an election.

The bond would pay for safety improvements and new facilities without raising taxes for residents.

Ballots are scheduled to be mailed to all registered voters within the district. The deadline for returning ballots is Feb. 10.

Molly Amick, a mother with children in the district, supports the improvements aimed at helping students.

"Anytime there's safety involved or you know that there's progress to be made for the development of these kids I think it's a good idea and when you see there's zero tax levy dollars being used, it's real impetus to get this going," Amick said.

The bond project focuses on four key areas: safety and security enhancements, expanded student programs, building improvements, and planning for future growth. The district emphasizes that the plan comes with a zero percent tax levy rate increase.

Major improvements include linking the high school and middle school buildings while adding secure entrances to both facilities. The high school would also receive infrastructure upgrades throughout the building.

"Providing a safer and more secure area for learning and development seems like a no brainer but there's more education that needs to be done because that bond issue is sneaking up on us pretty quick," Amick said.

The project would also construct a new elementary school on the edge of the district, where over 700 homes are planned for development. District officials say the new school is necessary to prevent overcrowding districtwide and support long-term growth in the community.

Some neighbors told KMTV they were surprised about the potential new school but understand the need as the community continues to expand.

"If you need the capacity, there isn't much else you could do, the kids have to go to school somewhere," said Gary Mangen, a local resident.

