Springfield seeks community feedback on Springfield Creek Recreation Area master plan draft

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) – Springfield is moving forward with plans to expand recreation options at Springfield Creek Recreation Area, and city officials want to hear from neighbors before finalizing the master plan.



Springfield is planning major upgrades to Springfield Creek Recreation Area and wants community input before finalizing the plan.

New trails, a nature-themed playground, a potential dog park and sports fields are all on the table.

The April 15 open house is your chance to shape the future of your park.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Springfield is moving forward with plans to expand recreation options at Springfield Creek Recreation Area, and city officials want to hear from neighbors before finalizing the master plan.

The city developed a draft master plan for the area following its acquisition of a soccer complex across the street from the existing trails and recreation area. After an initial round of community input, the draft plan includes additional trails, a nature-themed playground, landscaping and more.

Donna Olson, who owns Black Sheep Coffee House near the Springfield Creek Trails and Recreation Area, said the location already draws a crowd in warmer months.

"A lot of people out walking their pets," Olson said.

Olson said she welcomes the planned improvements.

"I think that's a great idea, super exciting to have people come to our community and enjoy some things we wouldn't have before," Olson said.

City Administrator Kathleen Gottsch said a key priority in the draft plan is adding trails and access points so more neighbors can reach the park safely, including trails off Park Drive.

"That is really one thing we took into account and wanted to make sure we provided in the master plan," Gottsch said.

Neighbors previously told the city they want additional recreation opportunities at the park, such as a dog park and sports fields. The city is looking at incorporating those suggestions into the plans and is now asking for public feedback on the current designs.

"We are going to show them what these amenities look like and we will talk about this isn't a project that's going to be done all at once but it gives us a plan for the future so the city can start developing those in phases," Gottsch said.

"It would be really important to have that for the families," Olson said.

Neighbors can share their feedback at an open house on April 15 at Springfield Creek Recreation Area, where the city will present the draft master plan and collect input for the final version.

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