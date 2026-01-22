State audit finds suspicious Bellevue vehicle sales

BELLEVUE, Neb. — State Auditor Mike Foley is calling city officials in Bellevue's handling of surplus vehicle sales a "wretched mess," citing suspicious circumstances surrounding recent auctions.

According to Foley's findings, surplus city vehicles were sold under questionable practices, with auctions pulled early so city employees or their relatives could purchase vehicles at discounted prices.

The audit revealed that a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe was sold to the city administrator's father for $5,000, which was $3,500 below the reserve price. This transaction represents one of several examples highlighted in the audit.

When asked about the allegations, Bellevue's mayor, Rusty Hike, defended the sales process.

"Let's just take the bucket truck for instance. I think he said it was worth something like $75,000. There's going to be more people answering to me than just these guys, because if it's worth that value, why are we selling it? I am confident these properties, these vehicles sold for the value that they were worth," said Mayor Hike.

Foley has urged Mayor Hike, the city council and other officials to ensure any future property sales are conducted fairly and transparently.

The audit raises questions about potential conflicts of interest and proper procedures for disposing of municipal assets in Bellevue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

