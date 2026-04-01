Stella's Bar and Grill temporarily reopens at the Bellevue Eagles Club after a fire forced it to close

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The community stepped up by creating a fundraiser for the business and its employees, and is now offering them a space to continue serving.



Stella's Bar and Grill is operating out of the Bellevue Eagles Club after a fire closed its original location in early February.

The Eagles Club offered its kitchen and dining room so Stella's staff could get back to work while awaiting building repairs.

The restaurant is serving customers at the Eagles Club every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until reconstruction is complete.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Stella's Bar and Grill has found a way to temporarily reopen after a fire earlier this year forced the Bellevue restaurant to close.

The community is coming out to support the restaurant as it recovers from the losses. Stella's has been closed since early February due to fire damage. The community stepped up by creating a fundraiser for the business and its employees, and is now offering them a space to continue serving.

Pamela Francois, one of the owners, said the Bellevue Eagles Club reached out, offering its kitchen and dining room to Stella's to serve out of while the building is under repair.

"We have been packed, this is way more space than we have up at Stellas so we are serving a lot more people. We have a few more kinks to work out but it’s been great," Francois said.

Francois said the closure was really hard on staff, so she is grateful they are able to get back to work.

It still might be a little bit before Stella's is back in its own building. Repairs have been on hold since the fire due to inspections, but Francois is hopeful reconstruction will start soon.

Stella's will be serving at the Eagles Club every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

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