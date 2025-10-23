Students plant trees at Mockingbird Elementary to learn about environmental stewardship

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Students at Mockingbird Elementary in Ralston got their hands dirty planting trees across their campus as part of an environmental education program with Keep Omaha Beautiful.



Students at Mockingbird Elementary in Ralston got their hands dirty planting trees across their campus as part of an environmental education program with Keep Omaha Beautiful.

Armed with shovels and rakes, the students planted 12 trees through Keep Omaha Beautiful's Trees for Tomorrow School Program, which provides 8 to 12 weeks of lessons about urban ecosystems.

"We've been learning how the trees good for the environment, the oxygen is very good," said Greenlee, a student at Mockingbird Elementary.

Greenlee said her class has been studying trees and their environmental impact for weeks, and she was excited to finally plant one herself.

"I'm so excited because when I grow up I'm gonna be like that's my tree," Greenlee said.

Emily Hergenrader, tree program manager with Keep Omaha Beautiful, said the program aims to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.

"I think it's really important for the next generation to understand that the environment and the ecosystem in a crucial part of making sure we all have a healthy world," Hergenrader said.

Jonathan Frazier, a fourth grade teacher at Mockingbird Elementary, said it took a year of planning to reach this planting day. He said watching students get excited about nature and the environment has been rewarding.

"It's great to watch all that learning come together and find the excitement for something that is very hands on and at the same time something that is very lasting," Frazier said.

The students planted two different species of trees with lifespans of 60 to 80 years, meaning the trees will grow alongside the students for decades to come.

"They will be able to say that I planted and they can watch it grow and they grow," Frazier said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

