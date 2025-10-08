Bellevue Public Library celebrates one year in new location with record growth

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Bellevue Public Library celebrated one year in its new location with record growth, including over 140,000 visitors, 800 new library cards, and increased checkouts and programming participation.



The Bellevue Public Library is celebrating one year in its new location, and library staff say they have seen big changes since the move.

According to the Bellevue Public Library, in the past year over 140,000 people have visited the library — 19,000 more compared to their previous year.

The library also registered more than 800 new library cards, and physical checkouts grew more than 17,000 from the previous year. Digital borrowing increased by another 9,000.

The larger space has allowed the library to add study rooms and more programming like the adult library program and summer programs. Both saw record participation.

Library staff say this new location has allowed them to better serve Bellevue neighbors and give more access to technology and books.

The Bellevue Public Library was in the previous location for 50 years before moving to the current site.

More changes are still planned for this location. The library hopes to grow the public computer lab and update its online library app.

