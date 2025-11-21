The Light House Cafe opens doors for free Thanksgiving meal in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – The Light House Cafe in Bellevue is serving free Thanksgiving meals to anyone in needs or just neighbors looking for a place to spend the holiday.



Lighthouse Cafe in Bellevue is offering free meals to anyone, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving day.

The nonprofit expects largest crowd yet due to rising costs and lingering shutdown effects.

The cafe is still seeking food donations and volunteers.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Light House Cafe, a nonprofit cafe and coffee shop in Old Towne Bellevue, is preparing to host what they expect will be their largest Thanksgiving meal yet. The community-focused establishment is opening its doors to anyone who needs a hot meal or simply wants to spend the holiday with others.

"It's 100% free and we are just excited to have people. There are no strings attached, we are just excited to have a community and bless people," said Tracey Colgrove, owner of The Light House Cafe.

Colgrove expects more people this year because of increased need due to rising costs and lingering effects of the government shutdown, which suspended government paychecks and SNAP benefits.

"I think there's a greater need this year and we are hoping to fill that gap," Colgrove said.

For neighbors like Jen Kirkpatrick, the free meal provides something that's normally not possible - a hot Thanksgiving dinner.

"In my situation I can't walk, or get around in a walker like I used to so for me cooking and all is buying ahead and heating the next day, so this is really a help," Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick says she's grateful to see nonprofits in Bellevue step up in recent years.

"I think it's an awesome thing I think it's a wonderful thing," Kirkpatrick said.

Volunteer Jay Goivanni sees the meal as more than just food - it's about building community connections.

"I like to think of the meals as a way to get everyone together, then we can get to the one on one to find out what is really going on," Goivanni said.

The Light House is still looking for food donations and volunteers. Neighbors interested can click here.

The meal starts at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and runs until 2 p.m. For families or neighbors unable to make it to the cafe, meals can be delivered by calling the restaurant.

The Light House Cafe is located near Jefferson Street and Mission Avenue in Bellevue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

