Two Ralston redevelopment projects to begin this spring, summer

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Two major projects are getting underway. Pivot at the Hinge will bring 293 one- and two-bedroom units and townhomes. Granary West will add another 116 units.



Ralston is beginning construction this spring and summer on two major redevelopment projects to bring new housing to the city.

Pivot at the Hinge will add 293 units where Hill Crest Landing sits, and Granary West will bring 116 units to the empty lot southwest of The Granary.

City officials hope the new developments will attract restaurants and entertainment venues to provide more amenities as the population grows.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Revitalizing the area has been a top priority for the city of Ralston, and neighbors will see a lot of construction this spring and summer as the city continues its redevelopment project.

Two major projects are getting underway. Pivot at the Hinge will bring 293 one- and two-bedroom units and townhomes to the area where Hill Crest Landing currently sits. Dirt work and demolition of the old mall will start this spring.

Pivot at the Hinge is expected to have its first move-ins in late 2027, with project completion slated for early 2028.

At the same time, 116 more units are coming to the empty lot southwest of The Granary. The Granary West development will feature one- and two-bedroom units, with construction set to start this summer.

City Administrator Jack Cheloha explained the goal of the new housing options.

"We want to change and reinvigorate the area, we are kind of moving out from the old commercial and industrial type operators that have been here for a long time. Now we are moving to new developments and offering new housing options," Jack Cheloha said.

The city hopes these developments bring in restaurants and entertainment venues to give neighbors more amenities as the city expands its population.

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