U.S. Marshals seize Bellevue motel, residents given until Monday to move out

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) –



U.S. Marshals seize the Bellevue motel.

Residents have until Monday to move out.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A week after federal agents raided a Bellevue motel, remaining residents now face a hard deadline.

Wenesday morning, residents woke to find bright notices taped to the hotel’s doors, stating the property has been deemed unsafe for occupancy. The City of Bellevue confirmed that the U.S. Marshals Service seized the property and residents need to be out by Monday.

According to All Seasons Foundation five families have found housing, but many others remain without a place to go.

“I’m nervous because we don’t have anywhere to go,” Paul Philamalee said. “I have to keep a roof over our heads.”The raid and sudden eviction notices have left residents scrambling for answers and assistance.

Similar notices were spotted at the New Victorian Inn near 108th and L Street but the Inn and Suites near 144th Street remains in operation.

According to the city, residents left in the motel after Monday will be forced out.