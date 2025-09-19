Upcoming fall clean up days for Sarpy County

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Bellevue residents can drop off items Oct. 11, while Papillion La Vista offers week-long cleanup starting Oct. 20.



Residents in Bellevue and Papillion La Vista can soon clear out unwanted items from their homes as fall cleanup events approach across Sarpy County.

Bellevue will hold its fall cleanup on Saturday, October 11, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two locations: the Bellevue Street Department and 8252 Cedar Island Road.

Residents can bring furniture, appliances, construction materials and electronics to the drop-off sites. However, tires, boats, hazardous waste and trees will not be accepted.

Papillion La Vista has scheduled its cleanup for October 20-26, with daily hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Papillion Public Works Facility near 99th Circle and Portal Road.

Papillion La Vista is also offering document shredding on Saturday, October 25, from 7 a.m. to noon.

