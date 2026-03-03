Veterans Park in Papillion adds 10th honor wall to recognize Sarpy County service members

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV)– Any service member with a connection to Sarpy County can have their name added to the wall. Neighbors can also purchase plaques to dedicate to loved ones.



Veterans Park in Papillion added its 10th honor wall, continuing growth that began with two walls in 2015.

Army veteran Ron Hernandez said the park gives veterans a place to reflect and ensures future generations can see their legacy.

Army veteran Ron Hernandez didn't know his name was going on the wall at Veterans Park in Papillion — his family surprised him with the tribute.

"It was given to me as a gift, my family did it I did not know," Hernandez said.

He is one of many neighbors whose name is displayed at the park, which began with two walls in 2015 and has continued to grow. The city of Papillion recently added a 10th honor wall to the site.

"Every year we seem to add something to it that seems to be more popular than the year before, but I also know with all the retirees here they truly respect and honor this park in a way we don't see with many other parks," Tony Gowan, Parks and Facilities Director for the city of Papillion, said.

Hernandez said the park holds special meaning not only for veterans, but for their families — and that watching it continue to grow signals a lasting commitment to keeping veterans' legacies alive.

"For me it means a lot, because my grandkids or great grandkids will hear my stories, read the journals I wrote while I was in service and on my deployments, they can actually come down here and see my name as well," Hernandez said.

Any service member with a connection to Sarpy County can have their name added to the wall. Neighbors can also purchase plaques to dedicate to loved ones. For information on how to get a name on the wall, click here.

