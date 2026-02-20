Veterans raise concerns over proposed bill to move money from aid fund

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The proposed budget bill would allow for millions to be withdrawn from the state's Veterans Aid Fund.



Veterans worrsymoving money out could impact future veteran support

Local veterans and organizations are raising concerns about a proposed bill that would move money from a fund that supports veterans in communities. They say the money needs to be used for its intended purpose: helping those who served.

The proposed budget bill, introduced on behalf of Gov. Pillen, would allow for millions to be withdrawn from the state's Veterans Aid Fund. The fund is used for medical bills, housing, food, funeral expenses and other essential needs for veterans.

Ted Pafford is a veteran and the American Legion Post 32 commander. He says the biggest concern if these funds get used is making sure the funds are still used for veterans in the community.

"We want to make sure it stays for its intended purpose which is veterans," Pafford said.

Pafford says if there is an excess in the fund, instead of taking money out of it, there should be more push for veterans to utilize it. Moving money out now could cause impacts in the future.

"Once we start transferring money out for other reasons, maybe someday it won't be there for veterans," Pafford said.

Comments for this bill can be submitted through the Nebraska Legislature website.

