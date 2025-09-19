'We want action' : Plattsmouth residents still dealing with discolored water

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) – "Tomorrow who knows, I could go and do the laundry and lo and behold I could have a ton of this muddy, murky water," Glennia Sand said.



Plattsmouth residents like Glennia Sand have dealt with discolored, murky water for three years.

The city is working on a new water main project to connect Plattsmouth to MUD water

Neighbors want more action taken to address the ongoing problem.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Glennia Sand has called Plattsmouth home for over 33 years but for the past three years, she's been dealing with a frustrating problem: discolored water flowing from her taps.

"It's a nice rural community," Sand said.

The water quality issues aren't new to Plattsmouth. In January 2024, city officials addressed resident concerns, saying tests had been conducted and the water was safe to drink. But more than a year later, neighbors say the problem persists.

Photos posted to Facebook by residents show their own water clarity issues.

"Tomorrow who knows, I could go and do the laundry and lo and behold I could have a ton of this muddy, murky water," Sand said.

Recently, Sand's favorite comforter was ruined in the wash due to the discolored water. She says this isn't the first time laundry has been damaged, but she wants it to be the last.

"I'm not going to bathe in it and I am not going to drink that," Sand said.

The city administrator told KMTV over the phone that the water is clean and safe to drink. Customers experiencing discolored water should report it to public works, and employees will provide instructions on how to flush their lines.

According to city officials, there are several reasons water could become discolored, and nothing can completely eliminate the possibility. However, the city says it is working hard to provide the highest quality water it can.

But for Sand, that answer isn't clear enough.

"We called this problem to your attention. We want action," Sand said.

Work has already begun on a new water main project that will connect Plattsmouth to MUD water. According to the city, the new source should be online by the end of 2026, with full project completion expected in 2027.

